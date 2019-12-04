Local Pastor helps rehab homes for low-income families

A local Pastor is teaming up with the City of Lansing to help low-income families get on the path to home ownership.

Pastor Stan Parker will be welcoming a family to a newly remodeled home Thursday on Lansing's eastside.

The house on the 1000 block of Dakin Street was slate for demolition, until the Eastside Community Action Center renovated it.

Now, the home is ready for the family to rent, with the plan to eventually own it.

"It's not just a rental program, but it's got a purpose in mind where if you want to move from being a renter to actually a home-owner, and you want to receive the benefits of home-ownership this program is for you," Parker said.

You can see the home for yourself on Thursday, Dec.5. The home will be open from 4 until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.