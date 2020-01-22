Local March for Life event happening Wednesday

March for Life is happening locally on January 22 at the Michigan State Capitol.

The march will begin with a short program at 1 p.m. on the east steps of the Capitol according to Right to Life of Ingham County.

After the program a march to St. Mary Cathedral hall begins at 1:30 p.m.

They say there will be warm drinks and fellowship at the hall.

If you plan on marching, organizers of the event are asking that you bring diapers or other baby items with you.

Also, Michigan pro-life representatives and residents will be traveling to Washington, D.C., for the national March for Life on Jan. 24.

Members of Michigan's Right to Life chapters will take 20 buses, and an estimated 1,000 members, to the rally to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton.

The rally will take place at the National Mall.

You can get tickets for that trip by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.