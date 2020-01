UAW Local 652 in Lansing is offering some of its workers' pulmonary screening for asbestos exposure.

The screenings will take place on May 4 and May 5 at the building on Clare Street in Lansing.

Workers must have started before 1979 and must have had five years of industrial exposure in addition to other requirements.

The screening will consist of a chest x-ray and the test is expected to take only 10 to 15 minutes.

