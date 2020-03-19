Loans, insurance available for small businesses impacted by coronavirus

Small businesses impacted by the coronavirus could soon have help from the federal and state governments.

Low-interest loans can now be applied for by small business owners with the U.S. Small Business Administration after a request was granted for a statewide economic injury disaster loan declaration.

"This designation unlocks critical financial resources for small businesses across the state impacted by the tough, but necessary steps we have taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus here in Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release Thursday. “While access to these loans is vital, we are continuing to look at every resource available to support our businesses, communities and entrepreneurs around the state impacted by coronavirus.”

Applicants can be small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofits that have suffered "substantial economic losses" as a result of the outbreak.

The loans can be applied for as part of $1 billion in funding made available earlier in March by Congress to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“These (Small Business Administration) loans will provide critical capital for businesses facing a temporary loss of revenue as a result of coronavirus,” said Mark Burton, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “We are working closely with the Michigan (Small Business Development Center) and small business organizations around the state to ensure we can overcome the significant challenges coronavirus presents and protect the livelihoods businesses throughout the state provide.”

The application for disaster loan assistance is available here. For businesses looking for more information on how to apply for an SBA EIDL loan or whether it is something they should consider, visit this website.

“Making economic injury disaster loans available in Michigan is the first step in helping small businesses recover,” said J.D. Collins, state director of the Michigan Small Business Development Center, in a news release. “Our team is ready and available to help businesses evaluate this loan program and access support for their long-term success.”

The declaration by the U.S. Small Business Administration adds to the growing number of resources available, including the Michigan Small Business Relief Program, to small businesses in Michigan negatively impacted by coronavirus.

Michigan's Small Business Relief Program provides more than $20 million in grants and loans to support businesses facing drastic reductions in cash flow and the continued support of their workforce. It is authorized by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Anyone with questions can contact the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s call center by calling (888) 522-0103. The Michigan Small Business Development Center has information available here.

Small business interruption insurance is also being encouraged to apply for if businesses need it.

Business interruption insurance covers the loss of income that a business suffers after a disaster. However, these types of insurance do not cover pandemics, viruses or government action.

“The state covering business interruption claims for shuttered or reduced businesses is a common-sense solution that will help ensure our economy can rebound once this crisis subsides," said Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan, in a news release.

The Small Business Association of Michigan is calling on the state to use this system to cover the costs for small businesses.

This process would start with those who have been directly ordered to close down or scale back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, it would be followed by an immediate review of additional small businesses who also should be included, according to a news release.

Under the proposal, businesses could apply for reimbursement from the state or the Michigan Strategic Fund, processed through the existing business interruption insurance system or the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

If implemented by the state, once a business is forced to close, they could apply for funds through the traditional business interruption insurance process but paid for by the state.

The normal claim submissions would include providing documentation including tax returns, annual and monthly profit/loss statements, list of events or orders canceled or food destroyed due to closure and a listing of extra costs incurred due to the shutdown.

The Small Business Association of Michigan has already begun discussions about this proposal with state lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer's office and hopes it can be put in place in the near future.

