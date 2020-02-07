Michigan Lottery winner says she's got big plans for the money

A woman in Livingston County is planning on buying a new home after she won the Michigan Lottery's "Club Keno The Jack" game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy-pick "The Jack" numbers to eight of the 20 "Club Keno" numbers for a winning total of $321,313. She bought her winning ticked at the Northside Pub in Muskegon.

With her winnings, the 55-year-old player plans to buy a new home and then save the remainder for retirement.

"The Jack" is an add-on game to "Club Keno," which can be played at the 10,500 lottery retailers across the state. Drawings take place every three-and-a-half minutes.

In 2019, lottery players won about $410 million playing "Club Keno," "The KICKER," and "The Jack."

