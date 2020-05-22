Livestreaming this weekend: Memorial Day, Harry Potter and Gibson guitars

(CNN/Gray News) – A national holiday, a twist on the Harry Potter franchise and Gibson guitars highlight this weekend’s livestreaming events. The National Memorial Day Concert, Gibson Guitar's new show and a Harry Potter-themed play get a virtual premiere. (Source: PBS, CNN) National Memorial Day Concert The night of remembrance is hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, with performances from Cynthia Erivo and Trace Adkins. The event airs on PBS and streams on the PBS and Capital Concerts Facebook and YouTube pages, Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Gibson TV The livestreaming series "Epiphone For Every Stage Live" debuted this week with Austin, Texas, guitarist Emily Wolfe. Memorial Day will feature Gina Chavez. Jackie Venson and Cody Parks will bow in the coming weeks. New episodes stream live Mondays at 1 p.m. Eastern on Epiphone's Facebook, YouTube and Instagram channels.

“Puffs”

Fans of wizards, witches and butterbeer will want to grab their wands for this one.

The off-Broadway production "Puffs” is a “Harry Potter” spinoff about the events Harry, Ron and Hermione were involved in while at Hogwarts, but from the Hufflepuff point of view.

The play is streaming on Playbill.com. It runs through May 31.

A portion of the proceeds will go to “Frontline Foods,” a charity supporting local restaurants affected by the pandemic.

