Liver cancer rates on the rise

A new study finds global rates of liver cancer are on the rise.

Chinese researchers looked at two decades of data from nearly 200 countries.

They found liver cancer cases decreased among young and middle aged adults, but increased in people over 60, especially men.

Experts credit hepatitis-b vaccinations for the drop in liver cancer in younger people.

But most of the increase is due to fatty liver disease which is more common in those who are overweight.

