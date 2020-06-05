Gov. Whitmer to hold press conference on COVID-19 response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to provide an update on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

The governor is expected to be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Earlier this week, the governor lifted the stay-home order which was set to last until June 12.

The state confirmed 206 more cases of coronavirus Thursday with 25 more deaths.

