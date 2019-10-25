Halloween happenings in your area

Halloween is only a week away, and communities are hosting their own spooky fun for residents to participate in.

Lansing

REO Town Halloween Block Party – Friday, Oct. 25 at 5

Haunted Lansing Tour – Friday, Oct. 25

Psychic Fair – Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trick or Treat at the Capitol – Monday Oct. 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat - Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Pet Halloween Costume Contest – Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

Meridian Township

Howl-ween Party - Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Nancy Moore Park

East Lansing

Great Pumpkin Walk – Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.

MSU Safe Halloween – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. between Linden St. and Burcham Dr.

Apparitions & Archaeology: A Haunted Campus Tour – Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mason

Doggie Trick or Treat – Saturday Oct. 26

Fall Festival – Thursday, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat – Thursday, Oct. 31

Shaw Haven Haunted Farm

Charlotte

Halloween Parade – Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 to 7 p.m.

Jackson

Pumpkin Fling – Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baker College

Jackson’s Underworld

Holt

Trick or Treat in the Park – Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

Food Drive at local haunted house - Oct. 31 at 1963 Cromwell St.

Portland

Haunted Mill

Potterville

Screaming Banshee 5k/10k/Half Marathon/Kids Race - Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Fowlerville

Slaughterhouse Adventure

Don't see an event from your area? Email us any Halloween events to add to the list!

