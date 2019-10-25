Halloween happenings in your area

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Halloween is only a week away, and communities are hosting their own spooky fun for residents to participate in.
Lansing
REO Town Halloween Block Party – Friday, Oct. 25 at 5
Haunted Lansing Tour – Friday, Oct. 25
Psychic Fair – Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trick or Treat at the Capitol – Monday Oct. 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat - Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 6 to 8 p.m.
Pet Halloween Costume Contest – Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.
Meridian Township
Howl-ween Party - Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Nancy Moore Park
East Lansing
Great Pumpkin Walk – Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.
MSU Safe Halloween – Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. between Linden St. and Burcham Dr.
Apparitions & Archaeology: A Haunted Campus Tour – Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Mason
Doggie Trick or Treat – Saturday Oct. 26
Fall Festival – Thursday, Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat – Thursday, Oct. 31
Shaw Haven Haunted Farm
Charlotte
Halloween Parade – Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 to 7 p.m.
Jackson
Pumpkin Fling – Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baker College
Jackson’s Underworld
Holt
Trick or Treat in the Park – Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.
Food Drive at local haunted house - Oct. 31 at 1963 Cromwell St.
Portland
Haunted Mill
Potterville
Screaming Banshee 5k/10k/Half Marathon/Kids Race - Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.
Fowlerville
Slaughterhouse Adventure
