Liquor license suspended at arena

If you plan on going to a Grand Rapids Griffins game later this month -- don't expect to be able to drink.

Van Andel Arena says there will be no alcoholic beverages served at four upcoming hockey games due to an incident.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has temporarily suspended their liquor license.

The temporary suspension comes after a Grand Rapids Police Department operation at a Griffins' game last spring.

Concessions staff and volunteers checked but failed to validate the vertical licenses of two people who were served.

The arena says it has new policies to prevent an incident from happening again.

They added that they regret the impact the ruling may have on the Griffins and their loyal fans.

