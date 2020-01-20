Lions' cave ready for Super Bowl visitors

Heading to Miami for the Super Bowl?

If you are, you can feel right at home with Lowe's Hometown, which is a NFL-themed neighborhood.

Sounds worth checking out!

All 32 NFL teams will have "homes" on display.

According to the press release, the Lions dwelling is called: Motor City Serengeti and features a lion’s rock den (the kind that Roar) situated on a prairie resembling the Serengeti. "The prairie is adorned with an automotive vibe, featuring mufflers in the tall grass, tires in the sand and a car seat.

The car set is full size and perfect for a selfie.

Lowe’s Hometown Stats:

• Each dwelling measures roughly 8 feet (high) x 8 feet (wide) x 8 feet (long)

• Each dwellings weighs approx. 400-500 lbs.

• More than six tons of Lowe’s Top Choice lumber were used in the construction of all the dwellings

• More than 200 gallons of Valspar paint and primer were used

• 8 semi-trucks will transport all the dwellings from their construction site in North Carolina to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami

Now that's a man cave.

