Light to moderate snow continues for most of the day with additional daytime snowfall in the 1-4'' range across the area. The snow should come to an end this evening. The wind will be ramping up this afternoon with gusts at times near 30 MPH. Blowing snow will be an issue this afternoon into tonight. Allow extra time for your morning and afternoon commute.

Temperatures today will not move much with highs near 30 degrees. Temperatures may fall a few degrees this afternoon. The wind will have wind chills in the teens for most of the day. Tonight temperatures drop back to the teens. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 20s.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.