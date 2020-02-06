Light snow continues on and off into tonight

Allow a few extra minutes for your morning commute today. Overnight snowfall ranged from less than an inch north of St. Johns to around 2'' south of Mason. Crews are out salting and plowing the main roads and freeways across Mid-Michigan.

An area of low pressure passing through Ohio will continue to touch off periods of light snow today. Additional snowfall during the daylight hours will be an inch or less. Scattered light snow showers continue into tonight. High temperatures today will be near 30. Lows tonight fall to the low 20s.

