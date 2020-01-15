Light rain and snow moves in this afternoon

Low pressure developing over Iowa this morning is heading our way and will bring light rain showers by mid-afternoon. A few snowflakes may mix with the raindrops by late afternoon. High temperatures today climb to the upper 30s to near 40. Scattered snow showers are expected tonight with little in the way of snow accumulation. Wind gusts near 35 MPH are possible tonight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday will be a breezy and colder day with highs in the upper 20s. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day. Friday will be partly cloudy day with high temperatures near 30.

Friday night into Saturday a storm system brings a Wintry mix of precipitation. Snow is expected Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures should warm enough for rain showers for most of Saturday in Mid-Michigan. As the storm pulls away Saturday night scattered snow showers are expected. After high temperatures in the upper 30s Saturday, temperatures drop to near 20 for a high Sunday.

