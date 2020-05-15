Light kits recalled

These light kits that pose an electric shock hazard have been recalled.

They were sold as "Hampton Bay", "Patriot Lighting" and "Paradise" light kits... with Sterno Home LED power supplies.

The firm has received one report of the light's power supply plug blade detaching in an AC outlet.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled path lights and contact Sterno Home to receive a free replacement LED power supply and installation instructions.

