Life in Lockdown

It might be sooner rather than later that the state of Michigan joins the others already in lockdown.

To give us some insight into what that's like, I interviewed his sister Meghan, who's living on lockdown in California.

"Is this something you expected to happen in your lifetime?" I asked.

"No, absolutely not," she said. "When it started hitting the United States...it was kind of like, 'okay I need to start being careful and taking precautions'...when California went on the mandatory lockdown...that's when it really hit me."

She's been in lockdown since Thursday evening, but spent some time over the weekend gathering pictures and videos for us to see what life was like in the Golden State.

"It's very eerie...in Santa Barbara we thrive on tourism...to see all these local businesses and restaurants shut down really broke my heart being out there, taking those pictures and videos," she said.

She says that even though her apartment is small, she's finding ways to keep herself busy, something she says is important.

"I have every day planned out...it's called my COVID-19 social distancing schedule," she said. "I have a list of things I'm going to do and it keeps my mind busy, keeps me from going too stir-crazy...and it keeps me emotionally and mentally happy and healthy."

Other than being prepared with supplies, Meghan has some more advice:

"Don't take anything for granted," she said. "Being in this isolation status has really made me realize how lucky and blessed I am to have the things, family, and support systems I have. For those of you freaking out, be grateful for what you do have."

Governor Whitmer has not ordered a mandatory lockdown in Michigan yet.

