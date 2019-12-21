License suspended for ex-judge who pleaded guilty to perjury

The law license of a former southeastern Michigan judge who pleaded guilty to lying under oath has been suspended.

The Detroit News reports Friday the Attorney Discipline Board says the suspension of ex-Livingston County judge Theresa Brennan was effective Dec. 3.

That's the day she was convicted of perjury.

Brennan was a judge for 14 years before she was removed in June by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Brennan was accused of lying during a deposition about erasing data from her iPhone shortly after her husband filed for divorce in 2016.

She will get her sentence on Jan. 17.