Library staff find a rope noose hanging from their bookshelf

Hillsdale Community Library staff are heightening their security after they found a rope noose in their library Monday morning.

It was hanging from a bookshelf in the corner of the library, right in plain sight.

The staff tells News 10 they were shocked and horrified when they opened up the library and found the noose hanging, especially as it was easy for a child to grab.

"That's a pretty big red flag that maybe something is amiss and gonna happen," said Vickie Lee, the children's librarian.

It was immediately taken done but left both staff and community members shocked and full of questions.

"I'm thinking why," said Mari Applegate, "I don't understand people being rude. It's rude and just not right."

"I have been a librarian for 40 years and never have had incidents like this," added Mary Hill, the Library Director.

Because the library was closed on Sunday, Hill believes the noose was hung on Saturday sometime in the four hours they were open.

Staff is now reviewing security camera footage to figure out who was behind the disturbing display.

"It's just another layer to the pile because we have had an ongoing issue with the community this year, with just incident after incident in the library so this was just one more," said Hill.

Hill says this year staff has been verbally threatened, the building has been vandalized and just last week, a man tried lighting paper towels on fire in the bathroom.

"I have been vigilant about my surroundings now because of the things that are happening," said Lee.

The staff is stepping up security in light of these incidents by installing more security cameras, lighting alleys better and even re-arranging furniture for patrons are more visible to staff.

Especially as young students use the library every day for after school programs.

"My biggest thing is making sure the kids are safe," said Lee. "I try to keep them in one general area so we can keep an eye on them at all times."

Staff is seeing the noose display as a threat to the library overall. not targeted at one individual.

Hillsdale police have been notified and say they are investigating the situation.

The Hillsdale Community library is now changing its hours because of these recent events.

People who work there are also being trained on how to handle and report situations like this to police.

