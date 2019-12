Leo's Spirits and Grub is being torn down on Monday.

The restaurant is located on the corner of Okemos Road and Grand River Avenue in the Okemos Meijer parking lot.

Leo's closed in July of 2018 after 10 years of service in Meridian Township. The restaurant closed after it's lease with Meijer ended.

Meridian Township said that a strip mall is expected to be developed in Leo's place.

