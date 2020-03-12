Legislature approves $600,000 to demolish green goo site

State lawmakers have approved $600,000 to help demolish an industrial building that is linked to a spill of green goo along a Detroit-area interstate.

The fate of the Electro-Plating Services site is tied up in litigation in Oakland County court. Madison Heights City Manager Melissa Marsh says demolition and cleanup could cost more than $1 million.

Electro-Plating Services was shut down by state regulators in 2016 due to mismanagement of industrial waste.

In late December, drivers on Interstate 696 saw a brightly colored goo seeping through a concrete barrier along the shoulder. It apparently migrated through soil.

