Legislative leaders file lawsuit against Gov. Whitmer

Legislative leaders are meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the state government's response to the coronavirus.

Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey filed a lawsuit against the governor Wednesday morning, challenging her powers.

Last week, the Michigan House decided not to extend Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend the state of emergency for 28 more days.

According to a news release, Speaker Chatfield and Majority Leader Shirkey are discussing their next steps in improving the state's response to the coronavirus and are seeking bipartisan cooperation with Gov. Whitmer.

On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Gov. Whitmer's executive orders are valid and should be enforced by police statewide.

The Attorney General reviewed orders 2020-69 (closing restaurants, bars and other businesses to public entry) and 2020-70 (banning in-person work not necessary to preserve human life) after getting requests from the police and the public. She says police around Michigan were confused and frustrated after the Governor extended the state of emergency while the Legislature chose not to.

Following her review Attorney General Nessel sent a letter to law enforcement stating the orders are legal under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, the 1945 law Governor Whitmer cited when she extended the state of emergency without legislative approval.

In her letter to law enforcement, Attorney General Nessel says, "Executive Order 2020-69 and Executive Order 2020-70 are valid and enforceable under the EPGA. Given that these orders are a valid exercise of the Governor’s authority pursuant to the EPGA, the

speculation related to the EMA is of no moment and should not create any confusion as to the enforceability of these orders."

