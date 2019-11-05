Legislation looks to designate election days as holidays in Michigan

Part of a legislative package introduced in the Michigan House last week would designate regular election days as state holidays.

The bills to increase access to voting were introduced by state Reps. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown and Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham on Thursday, Oct. 31.

A bill would designate regular election days in May, August, and November as state holidays.

Another bill accompanying the package also calls on Congress to declare Election Day as a national holiday.

The bill package would also encourage employers to allow their employees to take at least a half-day of paid leave to ensure they have an opportunity to vote.

Several states have already declared election days as civic holidays, while others require employers to allow employees to take paid leave time in order to vote.

