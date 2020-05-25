Left lane of SB I-69 near Charlotte closed

The left lane of southbound I-69 near mile marker 66 is closed due to issues with the road surface, according to Eaton County road authorities.

This stretch of road regularly sees surfacing issues as temperatures begin to warm up.

Last year, the interstate buckled near southbound mile marker 48.

Road buckling happens when heat causes the pavement to weaken and crack or warp.

At this time, it is unknown how long the lane will be closed.

