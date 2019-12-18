Left Behind: 'Punks With Lunch' serves up alternative way to help homeless

It is a small group, with a very large goal, of helping keep homeless people safe on the streets of the Capital City.

"There are some people who choose to be homeless because they don't want the rat race of home, car, mortgage, but most of the folks are there not by their own choice," said Pastor Bob Higle of Plymouth Congregational Church.

It's there, two times a month, the non-profit Punks With Lunch, with an army of volunteers, meets to stuff sandwiches into bags.

But it's much more than just a sandwich -- or warm clothes being handed out to the city's needy.

"We see all kinds of people from every demographic. All ages -- kids, families, the elderly," said Julia Miller, co-founder of the Lansing chapter.

After spreading peanut butter and jelly on dozens of sandwiches, the group loads up and heads to Reutter Park in downtown Lansing. On this particular Saturday morning, it's on a steady stream of people.

"Most people in the middle class are one layoff, one divorce, one death away, one breakup, whatever, away from homelessness," said Ali Dean, who volunteers with the organization, and faced addiction one time herself.

As for why people come to mid-Michigan, Dean believes it's the promise of a larger city.

"I think a lot of people come from other areas and think this being the capital city, they will get more help. In surrounding towns, homelessness is less of a problem," she said.

Volunteer Erin Fox knows that this time of year it's crucial to help people.

"We have folks who have physical and mental disabilities. We have folks who have suffered hardships. We have veterans on the streets. And we have people that are trying to survive in sub-zero temperatures during the winter," Fox said.

Besides handing out some hope and hot meals, the group also takes a controversial approach to the people it serves -- swapping out dirty needles for clean ones.

"A lot of people would think it's enabling," Miller said. "*(But) studies have shown needle exchange will help the community. It gives people a way to dispose of needles that won't get left out, that we don't want people to find or come across."

Miller said the exchange also helps decrease the spread of disease and infections in the homeless community.

"People who have safe access to needle exchange are more likely to seek out treatment options," she said.

Like many other organizations, the group's message is simple.

"We care about people. We want them to be safe and healthy no matter who they are or what they've done," said Dean.

How to help

Punks With Lunch is always looking for things like bottled water, snacks, and peanut butter and jelly.

Ziplock bags and grocery bags are also in high demand.

If you'd like to donate or learn more, including how to volunteer, you can visit their Facebook page or website.

