Left Behind: LCC has variety of ways to help homeless students

One area not necessarily associated with homelessness is the college campus. The reality, however, is it's a struggle some students at Lansing Community College know all too well.

"The stereotypical college student that has good support from their parents and lives in a dorm, those are not the students we (LCC) see," said Frank Taylor, an academic success coach for LCC. "We are a commuter college."

The school uses coaches, like Taylor, to help students on their journey through college. That can be something as simple as academic advising or more complex, like connecting students with additional resources, which can be as simple as money for rent.

"We really are the people's college. We really are here to serve everybody. And that means helping people at all walks of life, different ages, different backgrounds," Academic Success Coach Manager Sarah Garcia-Linz told News 10's Barrett Tryon.

If that extra needed help comes in the form of cash, that's where the Lansing Community College Foundation, and LCC Cares, comes in.

"Next year we'll need a little over $10,000. And we've been raising money pretty heavily through the end of the year for that and we've exceeded that goal."

According to the school, LCC Cares was established to address any obstacles students face, which include things like hunger, lack of stable housing, even transportation.

"Donations to this fund go directly to support these basic and emergency needs," according to its website.

Garcia-Linz said in the last academic year, out of 780 students surveyed, four percent said housing was considered a barrier of some kind. That equates to 31 students affected.

We might never know how many college students are truly affected, but according to national data, at least 68,000 identified as homeless on national financial aid applications.

A study by the Hope Center this spring blames it on several factors, including the rising cost of tuition at colleges across the country, financial aid not covering basic life necessities, and lack of affordable housing.

The study also revealed homelessness affects students at two-year colleges more than those at traditional four-year schools. Their biggest obstacle: paying rent.

All of those things are issues those success coaches at LCC are aware of.

"Taking care of that barrier, really frees them up to be able to focus on doing well in class," said Shalonda James-Garza, another Academic Success Coach at LCC. "It is rewarding and gratifying to walk beside someone and support them and help someone with that and reach their goals."

According to its website, LCC Cares says a donation of $10 can provide a meal to a student and gifts of $50 allows things like bus transportation. If you'd like to donate, or learn more, visit here.

You can find more about what the LCC Foundation does here.

