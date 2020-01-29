Learn more about School of Choice at the Capitol

National School of Choice week celebrates the nation-wide program that gives families access to the best K-12 options for their kids.

Having a choice when it comes to the many different styles and schools out there is a powerful tool for students and families when it comes to their education.

That's why hundreds of students, teachers, and legislators will be gathering at the Capitol to show their pride in their programs, as well as learn more.

There will be school booths for people to explore and learn why each school participating is unique.

The event states at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Capitol building.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.