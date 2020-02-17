Leaked data shows China’s Uighurs detained due to religion

This Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 photo shows details from a print of a leaked database obtained by The Associated Press. The text reads, "Family circle: Total relatives 11, 2 imprisoned, 1 sent to training, Father: Memtimin Emer... sentenced to 12 years, is now in the training center at the old vocational school." The database offers the fullest and most personal view yet into how Chinese officials decided who to put into and let out of detention camps, as part of a massive crackdown that has locked away more than a million ethnic minorities, most of them Muslim. (AP Photo)
Updated: Mon 12:46 PM, Feb 17, 2020

Beijing (AP) — A newly revealed database out of China has exposed in extraordinary detail the detention of 311 individuals, most of them Muslims, offering the fullest view yet into how officials decided who goes in and out of detention camps.

It shows that the Chinese government focused on religion as a reason for the detention of Muslim-majority Uighurs — not just political extremism, as authorities claim, but ordinary activities such as praying, attending a mosque, or even growing a long beard.

It also shows the role of family: People with detained relatives are far more likely to end up in a camp themselves, uprooting and criminalizing entire families.

