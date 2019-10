If you or someone you know lives in St. Johns and needs help raking leaves, the city wants to help out.

Officials say St. Johns high school students are volunteering their time to rake leaves for residents that are physically unable to do so.

If you'd like to sign up for the service, you can do so by calling this city of St. Johns at (989) 224-8944 ext. 282 by Oct. 31.

