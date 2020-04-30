Leaders urge Michiganders struggling financially to seek help as state, energy providers offer assistance

State officials today urged Michiganders to be proactive if they're struggling to pay their utility bills by reaching out to their energy providers and seeking financial assistance if they've lost a job or their income has dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilities across the state have agreed to pause service disconnections for low-income and senior customers through June 1, 2020.

"Nobody should have to worry about how they're gonna pay their utility bills during a crisis," Governor Whitmer said. "My administration is committed to ensuring Michigan families have the support they need during this time. I urge everyone who is struggling to pay their bills to reach out for help. We will get through this together."

Anyone dealing having trouble paying their utility bills because of COVID-19 are encouraged to:

-Contact your utility or propane supplier to ask what kind of protections, funding, flexible payment options, or energy saving tools and resources are available.

-Call 211 or go to mi211.org for information about getting help paying your utility bill or how to contact agencies that may assist you with you energy bill.

-Apply for State Emergency Relief directly through MI bridges for bill payment assistance or call 855-275-6424.

-Apply for a Home Heating Credit.

"You can get help based on what you're earning now, so you may be eligible if you recently lost your job or were furloughed," said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. "We are doing all we can to help Michiganders through the extraordinary challenges of this time."

