Leaders launch Michigan Compact on Immigration

A group of business and industry leaders met at the Lansing Chamber of Commerce Thursday to launch the Michigan Compact on Immigration.

The initiative is a set of principles that outline the need for immigration policies at both state and federal levels that "recognize the critical role immigrants play in helping drive Michigan's economy forward," according to a release sent to News 10.

"There's 33,000 entrepreneurs that have come to our state through immigration and employing over 167,000 individuals so that economic impact is significant and I think that's a story that we need to continue to frame and tell," said Tim Daman, president and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber.

The Compact comes after a new study found that immigrants contribute $2.1 billion in state and local taxes and hold $18.4 billion in spending power in 2018, according to the release.

The Michigan Compact on Immigration is supported by more than 20,000 companies and over 1 million employees.

To read the Compact and the full list of supporters, click here.

