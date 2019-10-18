Lead-reducing water filters are available to eligible low-income households

The Ingham County Health Department announced that lead-reducing water filters are available to eligible low-income household in Leslie.

The health department said drinking water provided by the city of Leslie was found to be above the action level of 15 parts per billion in at least 10% of the homes tested, which is known as an action level exceedance.

The department said ingesting lead can be a serious issue for children due to their developing bodies and nervous systems, and too much led can cause problems with learning, behavior, speech, hearing and growth rates.

The health department said they are providing lead-reducing water filters to low-income households in the city of Leslie with children or pregnant women.

The department said the free filters are part of a larger response that includes distributing educational material and helping residents identify ways to lower their exposure to lead.

Due to the fact that children and fetuses are at most risk of harm to their health to lead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends the use of water filters in any residence that uses the city's water and is home to a child or pregnant woman.

The Ingham County Health Department will be partnering with the city of Leslie to hand out filters at Leslie City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10-1 p.m. and at the Leslie Middle School library on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10-1p.m. to those who are eligible.

If you are not sure if your home has a lead service line, contact the city at 517-589-8236.

