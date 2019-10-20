Lead detected in City of Leslie water supply, filters offered to low-income housing

The City of Leslie is offering lead-reducing water filters to low income homes that drink the city's water.

Why? Because drinking water provided by the City of Leslie was found to be above the action level of 15 parts per billion in at least 10 percent of the homes tested.

Public health officials recommend precautionary actions to protect residents -- especially those most at risk to feel the effects of lead: children and fetuses.

Ingesting lead can cause problems with learning, behavior, speech, hearing, and growth rates in children because their bodies and nervous systems are still developing.

In response to the lead findings, the Ingham County Health Department through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is providing lead-reducing water filters to low-income households in the City of Leslie with children or pregnant women.

Filters were available at the Leslie City Hall on Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. But if you missed your chance to pick one up there will be another opportunity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Leslie Middle School library.

Public health officials said all residents should clean their aerators and should flush water from their pipes for at least five minutes by running faucets, taking a shower, washing dishes, or doing a load of laundry.

For more information call the Ingham County Health Department at 517-887-4517.

