LeRoy's Bar closes due to positive COVID case

The coronavirus forces another bar to close, after LeRoy's Bar and Grille announced someone in their building tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the bar's Facebook post, they were notified just this week.

The bar will close temporarily and plan on reopening for business Monday, June 29 with a few new restrictions.

According to their Facebook post, the new restrictions include:

-Health screening all staff members before work.

-Properly social distancing tables and people.

-Regular routine of cleaning and sanitizing off all surfaces.

-Mandatory face coverings for all employees.

-Recommending face coverings for everyone entering and moving within the building.

-Use of disposable silverware and condiments.

-Testing of any employee who may have come into contact with an infected person.

-A continuation of reduced hours of operation and closed on Sundays.

