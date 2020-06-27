LeRoy's Bar closes due to positive COVID case

LANSING, MI (WILX) - The coronavirus forces another bar to close, after LeRoy's Bar and Grille announced someone in their building tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the bar's Facebook post, they were notified just this week.
The bar will close temporarily and plan on reopening for business Monday, June 29 with a few new restrictions.
According to their Facebook post, the new restrictions include:
-Health screening all staff members before work.
-Properly social distancing tables and people.
-Regular routine of cleaning and sanitizing off all surfaces.
-Mandatory face coverings for all employees.
-Recommending face coverings for everyone entering and moving within the building.
-Use of disposable silverware and condiments.
-Testing of any employee who may have come into contact with an infected person.
-A continuation of reduced hours of operation and closed on Sundays.
