Lawyers warn shoppers as Art Van liquidation sales begin

A lot of people across mid-Michigan saying they can't believe Art Van Furniture is going out of business.

Liquidation sales at the company's stores began Friday.

The parking lot at the store on Saginaw Highway was busy most of the day.

Shoppers were looking to get deals, but bankruptcy lawyers said it's buyer beware.

"I always thought they were doing well. I didn't think they were suffering any business loss," said Jennifer Rincon.

Art Van is closing more than 100 stores across the Midwest.

"It's kind of devastating another Michigan company is going down and the loss of jobs," Rincon said.

Rincon is one of several people looking for deals at the Delta Township store Friday.

"Since Art Van is having a huge sale and going out of business, now's the best time to do it," she said.

Theresa Miller couldn't believe the Michigan staple is closing.

"I was very surprised. I mean they have a lot of sales. I thought originally this was just another sale but now I see now they mean business," said Miller.

Several customers aren't having as much luck.

They told News 10 some orders aren't coming in and they'd be out money.

Instead, they are getting the floor model.

Okemos bankruptcy lawyer Gene Turnwald said customers who already ordered should be okay.

"They still have a name to protect. If you still have furniture in the store or something, the would be happy to give it to you over time," said Turnwald.

Since Art Van is going out of business, warranties will also be void.

Turnwald said there are other avenues you can take if you have a problem.

"A lot of times you can still make a claim against the company that actually manufactured the merchandise," he said.

However, Rincon said she's not worried about having to deal with that.

"I have full faith that I will get the dresser I bought on time," she said.

Only Art Van Furniture stores owned by the company are closing.

Franchises, like the Owosso location, will remain open.

They do need to find new suppliers in the next six weeks.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.