Blackwell's lawyers ordered to pay $52,000

The lawyers for former MSU football staffer Curtis Blackwell are being ordered to pay $52,000 in attorney fees.

Thomas Warnicke and Andrew Patterson represented Blackwell in his lawsuit against former Spartan Football Head Coach Mark Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis, former President Lou Anna K Simon and two MSU police detectives.

Blackwell filed the lawsuit in November 2018 claiming his employment agreement was violated when he was disciplined while the school addressed sexual assault allegations against three players in 2017.

The judge threw the case out ruling they used court filings to generate media attention.

Blackwell has filed a second lawsuit claiming Dantonio used the discovery process to ruin his good name.

