Lawyer says restaurant's COVID-19 tax is legal

A tax lawyer is speaking out about businesses imposing a COVID-19 charge on their customers.

The lawyer, John Harrington, said it’s legal, but not ethical.

"I think it's misleading because when you call something a tax, I think the consumer in his mind or her mind thinks, 'O.K., this is going to the state or the federal government, it was something authorized by the government and they’re collecting a special tax for COVID,’ when in fact it's not,” Harrington said.

Zeus’ Coney Island, 6525 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, charged customers three percent extra to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic. There were no signs letting the customers know about the added charge.

The restaurant labeled the charge a “special tax.”

A Zeus’ manager told News 10 Wednesday a sign may be posted informing customers of the new charge.

