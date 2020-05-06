Lawsuit filed against flushable wipe companies

A metro-Detroit county commissioner is filing a lawsuit against flushable wipe companies.

Candice Miller of Macomb County said the companies need to change their packaging to say non-flushable because the wipes are wreaking havoc on sewer systems around the country.

Currently, Macomb County gets about 4,000 pounds of wipes clogged in their pipes per week because the wipes are not biodegradable.

"They never biodegrade inside the sewers. And so what happens is they're causing all kinds of issues -- big problems in our sewer systems and sewer systems everywhere really. Because they almost get into a rope situation. So they're chewing up all the pumps, they're causing sewer backups. What we're going to do -- is we're going to file a lawsuit now," Miller said.

Miller said she's not trying to stop the companies from making the wipes, she just wants them to specify on their packaging that the wipes cannot be flushed down the toilet.

