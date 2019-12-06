Lawmakers ask governor to declare emergency on Lake MI shoreline

A group of state lawmakers are asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for the entire Lake Michigan shoreline, according to a news release sent from the Michigan House of Representatives.

The letter sent Friday asks the governor to declare the emergency because of record high water levels, which have caused beaches and shorelines to disappear this year.

“What we’re witnessing along the lake-shore has been truly heartbreaking,” State Representative Bradley Slagh said. “Homes and businesses have been damaged or destroyed by the effects of wind and water. Even state parks and local roadways have been tremendously impacted by the brunt of rising water levels of Lake Michigan.”

The state of emergency would allow the governor to designate more resources to respond to the erosion along the shoreline and allow the state to petition the federal government to do the same, which would allow additional resources to help affected communities and property owners, the release states.

“Mother Nature has taken her toll on thousands of Michigan families,” Slagh said. “We’re calling on the governor to declare an emergency and provide more state resources to address this situation and help all of those affected.”

