Lawmakers try to alter voter-approved redistricting reforms

With the census approaching, some state lawmakers are attempting to alter voter-approved measures designed to reduce partisan gamesmanship when drawing new districts for the U.S. House and state legislatures.

In Missouri and Utah, Republican-led legislatures have advanced proposals to unravel key provisions in independent redistricting plans.

In Michigan, the Republican Party is suing to strike down new prohibitions on politicians’ involvement in redistricting.

It’s not just Republicans who are pushing back against redistricting reforms. In Virginia, new Democratic majorities in the General Assembly have delayed action on a proposal for a redistricting ballot measure.

