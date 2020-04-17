Lawmakers react to Senate Republican Party Plan to safely re-open MI

Several state lawmakers voicing their opinions Thursday after the announcement of the senate republican's five phase proposal to re-open Michigan safely.

State Rep Julie Brixie (D) - 69 Dist. was just one Michigan representative who had a mixed reaction to the reopening plan released by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey on Thursday. (Source: WILX)

State Rep. Graham Filler, (R) District 93 says he's on board with the plan.

"I am heartened and excited to hear the senate talking about it and I think the plan is practical and I know it's in phases and deals with the health and safety of Michigan citizens along with what can be safely reopen," said Filler.

Rep. Filler says the state is moving forward in fighting the coronavirus and that even Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is starting the conversation to what opening Michigan will look like.

"The Governor has apparently been talking to other Midwestern states about what it looks like to reopen Michigan business and you know what that's great because other states are ahead of Michigan in the Midwest and it's time that we caught up to them, they're protecting the people," said Filler.

Some lawmakers, however feel that sending out the press release on the re-opening before the plan could be fully discussed wasn't the best idea.

"I think it's a little disingenuous and really doesn't take into account - you know listening to doctors and scientist which I think is the most important part of this process. We all want to reopen there's nobody, that wants the economy to be closed that being said, we have to do it safely," State Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) 23rd District.

State Rep. Julie Brixie, (D) 69th District, also says the senate GOP's plan is reckless and thinks we need to listen to scientists and doctors about what to do next.

"We need to focus on what we need to do protect our most vulnerable residents and how people can safely return to work rather than worrying about boating and golfing and landscaping," said Rep. Brixie.

The Stay Home, Stay Safe order is in effect until April 30.

