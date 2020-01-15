Lawmakers react to Lucido allegations

Local state lawmakers are applauding Michigan Advance reporter Allison Donahue for coming forward with her story in hopes that it will shine a light on sexual harassment.

Several state representatives told News 10 they were disappointed when they heard that State Senator Peter Lucido allegedly told Donahue that a group of high school boys could "have a lot of fun" with her.

"Why are we still dealing with this? It's 2020 for crying out loud. Why are we still dealing with this type of unprofessional and inappropriate behavior in the State Capitol," State Representative Julie Brixie said.

Brixie said that she has previously been interviewed by Donahue and said she is proud of Donahue for coming forward to share her experience with Lucido.

"When I heard the news, I was really deeply disappointed. It is so inappropriate that these comments would be made not only to the female reporter but in front of minor children, all male children. I mean the stereotypes and examples that are being set by this behavior are very, very disturbing," Brixie said.

State Representative Debbie Dingell took to Twitter to show her support for Donahue tweeting, "we must stand up to sexist, violent hate speech everywhere--especially in government institutions."

In her tweet, she thanked Donahue for "bravely telling" her story.

State Representative Darrin Camilleri said Donahue is setting a standard for people everywhere.

"We want to thank the reporter for coming forward and setting a standard for not only herself but for other people in the workplace when they face these types of issues. Her bravery and courage is critical to making sure that these types of incidences don't ever happen again," Camilleri said.

House Democratic Leader Christine Greig said, “Sen. Lucido purposefully generates this kind of controversy because it makes him feel important, and helps stave off his waning relevancy in a society where women and people of color are breaking down barriers and claiming their rightful seat at the table. Humiliating women who represent a threat to you is a cliché tactic to avoid responsibility for immaturity. Ms. Donahue’s courage to both call him out and write her piece on the experience are a testament to the changing times and a reminder that those who are incapable of growing up and admitting their flaws will be left behind.”

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum also weighed in on the allegations, tweeting "Sen. Lucido's comments and behavior are unacceptable. Good for Ms. Donahue for standing up for herself and speaking out! Now who else is going to hold the Senator accountable and how?"

Senate leaders sent a letter requesting the Senate Business Office investigate the allegations against Lucido.

In the letter, Shirkey said, "sexual harassment has no place in the Michigan Senate. We take these allegations very seriously and trust that you will take appropriate action to resolve this matter."

"I'm glad to see that Senate leadership is treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves," State Representative Kara Hope said in a statement to News 10.

