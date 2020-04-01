Lawmakers react to Gov. Whitmer's request to extend State of Emergency

On Wednesday Local lawmakers react to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend Michigan's State of Emergency.

She's asking the House and Senate Leaders to pass a resolution extending it for 70 days from the resolution.

In Governor Whitmer's State of Disaster Executive Order on Wednesday the Governor announced she has sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield requesting the extension.

Governor Whitmer first declared a State of Emergency back on March 10th.

State law only allows a State of Emergency to last for 28 days unless the State House and Senate pass a resolution making it longer.

News 10 reached out from both leaders on Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says the 70-day extension is too long saying quote, "We agree that emergency circumstances persist in our state and are prepared to support an extension of the Governor's Emergency Declaration, but feel a 70-day extension is too long."

House Speaker Chatfield says he supports the Governor's request and "the house will take action next week to temporarily extend the State of Emergency and allow her to continue partnering with President Trump to protect Michigan families and save lives."

Local representative Graham Filler says he is ready to approve the State of Emergency but agrees with Senate Majority Leader Shirkey that 70 days is too long of an extension.

"I am prepared to approve Emergency declaration I believe that is necessary and important for the governor to have but I do disagree on the 70 days, so I think we will go back and forth with the governor over the next week on what is appropriate our thought is maybe 2 weeks and then get a feel for the state," said Filler.

The state House and Senate will be back in session on April 7th.

It's unclear when a decision will be made on the Governor's request.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.