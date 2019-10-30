Lawmakers react to death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, President Donald Trump announced Sunday.

FILE - This file image made from video posted on a militant website April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. The IS erupted from the chaos of Syria and Iraq's conflicts and swiftly did what no Islamic militant group had done before, conquering a giant stretch of territory and declaring itself a "caliphate." U.S. officials said late Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 that al-Baghdadi was the target of an American raid in Syria and may have died in an explosion. (Al-Furqan media via AP, File)

"The United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice," Trump said.

The terrorist leader killed himself and his three kids by igniting a suicide vest after being cornered by U.S. Special Operations Forces in a dead-end tunnel.

No U.S. troops were killed during the operation, according to Trump.

Federal lawmakers from across the country react to the news of al-Baghdadi's death and what it means as the U.S. continues to battle the Islamic State group.

