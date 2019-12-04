Lawmakers introduce bills requiring universal background checks

Democratic lawmakers are working to make it more difficult for criminals to access guns.

Wednesday, legislators introduced a package of three bills that would require background checks for all firearms.

Right now, background checks are required to buy a pistol in Michigan.

Private sellers, like those who sell guns online or at gun shows, are not required to do a background check.

“When gun violence touches a synagogue in Pittsburgh, a night club in Orlando, and schools all throughout the country, people from all walks of life have a sense of fear that these tragedies can happen anywhere at any time. This shouldn’t be normal, and we don’t have to accept it,” said Senator Jeremy Moss, D, Southfield.

Victims of gun violence, doctors and gun control proponents were at a press conference to introduce the legislation Wednesday morning.

The bills would also update the criminal procedure and sentencing guidelines for a person who forges information on their firearm license application, provides a false statement on a firearms sales record, or knowingly sells a firearm without performing a background check.

Next, the bills will be referred to a committee for hearings.

