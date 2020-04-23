Lawmakers expected to discuss limiting governor's powers in special session

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is going to release her plan to gradually reopen the state Friday.

But first the State Senate will be voting to take away some of her powers.

The Senate will vote on four proposals from Republican Tom Barrett of Potterville.

He said current law gives the governor too much power during a state of emergency, and it's time for the legislature to take some of it back.

Barrett's proposal would repeal a 1945 law Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to use to extend her "stay home" executive order.

Violating an executive order would become a civil infraction instead of a misdemeanor.

The proposal also limits a state of emergency declaration by the governor from 28-days to 14-days.

And it prevents the governor from banning the sale of guns or ammunition during an emergency.

Democrats said now is not the time to have this conversation.

But Senator Barrett told News 10 the changes are needed because Governor Whitmer's orders have gone too far.

"The governor alone has taken the position she can unilaterally consolidate power in the entire state of Michigan into her hands alone without any input from the legislature to do that," said Sen. Tom Barrett, R - Potterville.

"There are plenty of problems that have to solve in this process. We should be talking about what's happening with first responders, making sure we have protective equipment. Lots of discussions we should be having. But not a political discussion about the powers of the governor we all know isn't going to amount to anything," said Sen Curtis Hertel, D - East Lansing.

The House is not scheduled to vote on those bills Friday.

Both chambers are expected to vote to create a bispartisan oversight committee to look at Governor Whitmer's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The special session is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

