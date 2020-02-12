Lawmakers defend Michigan student charged over gun photo

State lawmakers and a gun-rights group are calling for changes to Michigan's terrorism law months after a Lake Superior State University student was charged for posting a photo of a rifle on social media and saying it would make “snowflakes melt.”

Twenty-year-old Lucas Gerhard faces the charge of making a terrorist threat, a 20-year felony, over an incident that occurred in August.

Before returning to the school for his junior year, Gerhard sent a photo of his newly purchased AR-15 rifle to a group of friends on Snapchat.

He was arrested two days later.

