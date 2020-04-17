Lawmaker proposes bills to rollback Governor Whitmer's power

Republicans aren't happy with how the governor is using her emergency powers.

One local senator wants to take some of them away from her.

State Senator Tom Barrett doesn't agree with how Governor Gretchen Whitmer is using her emergency powers and he doesn't think any governor should be given this much authority.

Senator Barrett said, "Nobody should be comfortable with a single person in state government whether they're Republican or Democrat having unilateral control of state government forever if they choose to do that like this governor is suggesting she has the authority to do."

Senator Barrett said his bills would clarify Michigan's emergency power laws starting with repealing one that gives the governor sole power during a state of emergency.

"A law from 1945 would allow her to extend the emergency forever with no legislative approval whatsoever. I don't feel it applies in this circumstance. It's more for acts of violence and rioting going on which is not taking place in the state today."

By law, the governor can declare a state of emergency for 28 days and must ask the legislature if she wants it extended.

Senator Barrett wants it reduced to 14 days.

Governor Whitmer asked to extend the current state of emergency by 70 days lawmakers instead, gave her until April 30th.

"We did that to protect the people in the state of Michigan and to protect the legislative institution so that if we do not feel she is being reasonable with her orders, we would be able to intervene sooner rather than later," said Senator Barrett.

He said the governor has gone too far with her stay-home order and said people need to get back to living a normal life.

"People have to be able to make their own decisions on their own lives and on their own livelihoods. And the government can't be there to walk them through that their entire life. We have to give them their freedoms back," said Senator Barrett.

Senator Barrett is also proposing legislation that would prevent the governor from prohibiting the sale and transfer of firearms during a state of emergency.

The governor's stay-home order says gun shops and shooting ranges are non-essential.

The governor has not said if she will ask the legislature to extend the state of emergency past April 30. That's also when her stay-home order runs out.

