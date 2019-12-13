Law enforcement warning about toy guns

A mid-Michigan police department is sending out a warning about toy guns that look like the real thing.

Take a look at the two guns pictured above. At first glance, can you tell any differences?

The Bath Township Police Department says one gun is a real glock and the other is a toy gun.

"It can be very difficult, you know, especially from a law enforcement perspective. You know, just like our post shows once we get out of the car in a split second decision we're not going to be able to tell what's a real firearm compared to what is obviously a fake one in that situation," said Officer Avery Lyon, of the Bath Township Police.

If your child has a toy gun on their Christmas list, Bath PD is urging parents to think twice before granting that wish.

"You know they're lacking an orange tip, or you know they don't look like the bright orange and blue nerf guns that are out there so it can be dangerous if the parents don't properly introduce the kids to the situation," Lyon said.

Officers say many fake pistols have the same weight, shape and markings as an authentic weapon, which could lead to dangerous situations.

"We just want to make sure that parents know if their kids are going to be playing with something like that, take the precautions. If it doesn't have an orange tip you know, put that on there. You know it... it can be a dangerous situation, but as long as people, you know, introduce their young ones at the right age to the responsibilities that come with that, hopefully we can avoid a situation like that," Lyon said.

The Washington Post analyzed data over a two-year period, 2014 through 2016 and found that 86 people were killed by police while carrying a phony gun.

