Latunski pleads insanity, judge orders test

Mark Latunski, 50, was back in court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

Latunski's lawyer submitted an insanity plea and the judge ordered a test.

Latunski is facing charges of open murder and mutilation of a human body.

The plea comes after gruesome details from court records revealed how Latunski says he killed Bacon.

Michigan State Police say they are also revisiting two recent incidents at Latunski's home in October and November over concerns about two other men.

The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

One of their main focuses now is making sure there are no other victims.

For more of the details into this investigation and case click the links in our sidebar.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

