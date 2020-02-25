Latunski home to be auctioned Wednesday

Bidding for Mark Latunski's home is set to begin Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Shiawassee Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 10 that bidding on the home is set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The minimum bid for the house is $80,732.28. Bidding for the home will start at $1 above the minimum asking price.

Bidding will take place in the lobby of the 35th Circuit Court.

The home is located at 703 Tyrrel Road in Bennington Township and has been foreclosed on.

Security Credit Union, which is based in Flint, is the mortgage company that owns the property.

County property records indicate the home is valued at $92,800, but Zillow.com estimates the home is worth $111,770. Records state the home sold for $80,000 back in 2001.

Potential buyers of the home should do their own research on the house ahead of time as Michigan realtors aren't required to disclose if a violent crime happened in the home.

Latunski is accused of murdering and mutilating the body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon from Swartz Creek in late December inside of the home.

A competency evaluation has been completed on Latunski to see whether or not he is fit to stand trial.

After a 30-day exam at a state psychiatric hospital in Ypsilanti, hospital officials have deemed Latunski unfit to stand trial.

“It was the opinion of the forensic center in Ypsilanti that he’s incompetent at this time,” said Public Defender Doug Corwin.

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Ward L. Clarkson in regards to Latunski’s competency on Thursday, February 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Corwin added that he's confident that Clarkson will find him incompetent. “There’s no professional that says he’s not,” said Corwin.

Corwin added that he doesn’t know if Latunski will be at the hearing, but he may appear via video conference. Assuming the judge rules Latunksi incompetent, Corwin said it’s unclear when Latunksi could be transported to the psychiatric facility, which Corwin calls a “lockup facility.”

"Everything stops when we file a motion for a forensic evaluation," said Shiawassee County public defender Douglas Corwin. "Mr. Latunski had that evaluation done and now the forensic center is pulling in prior history, current history, and looking at everything to determine mental status."

Corwin requested the evaluation because of his own concerns about his client's mental state and he says it's not getting any better.

"There has not been a change at this time, in fact, I think he's getting worse. His ability to distinguish what is real and what is not," said Corwin drifting off and not finishing his sentence.

He says that presents another challenge for Latunski's defense.

"I think he knows the charges, but because of what's going on with his thinking, he's not able to help us defend him. The other day I talked to him, I had three questions for him that took 45 minutes to kind of get an answer out of him," said Corwin.

The gruesome nature of the crime has led to hate mail for Corwin.

"I haven't had anybody really threaten my life, but just a lot of bad talk out there. Our department, this is our job, it's what we do. Everybody deserves a good confident legal defense," said Corwin.

Corwin is a pastor in Corunna when he's not in the public defender's office. He says he often relies on his faith to guide him through cases.

"I don't look at the ethics behind it or anything that he did. I'm there to work in his best interest at this point because I don't believe him to be competent," said Corwin.

There will be a competency hearing after the forensic report is completed.

If Latunski is found incompetent he'll be hospitalized in a lock-down facility and have periodic reviews on his mental state.

If he shows no improvement after 15 months, he'll be reassessed and the forensic center will decide on the best treatment going forward.

Latunski was found incompetent back in 2013 when he was charged with parental kidnapping. That case was ultimately dismissed.

